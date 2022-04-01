Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

