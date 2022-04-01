Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 152.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $479,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

