WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $455.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.83. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

