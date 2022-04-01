PGGM Investments Sells 140,211 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,211 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.48 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

