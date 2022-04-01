Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

