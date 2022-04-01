Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,469 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

