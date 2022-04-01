PGGM Investments Has $37.33 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.74 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day moving average of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

