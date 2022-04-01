Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REI opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

