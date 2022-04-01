Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

