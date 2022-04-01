Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

SMED opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

