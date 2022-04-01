Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 77 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MTRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 87.71 ($1.15) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.78. The company has a market capitalization of £151.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94).

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,601.78).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

