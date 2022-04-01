Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,077.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $897.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

