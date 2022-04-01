PGGM Investments Has $44.67 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $44,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RHI opened at $114.18 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.