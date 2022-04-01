PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $41,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,740,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

