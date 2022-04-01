Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 1.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

