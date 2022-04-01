Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.60 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

