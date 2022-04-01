home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.08 ($7.78) and last traded at €7.08 ($7.78). 251,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.14).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H24. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

