home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 9%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

home24 SE (ETR:H24Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.08 ($7.78) and last traded at €7.08 ($7.78). 251,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.14).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H24. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

