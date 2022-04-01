iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. 153,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 193,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,766,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,117 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.