Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Up 3.3%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €80.00 ($87.91) and last traded at €79.65 ($87.53). Approximately 35,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.10 ($84.73).

KRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($132.97) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($143.96) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($111.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.07.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

