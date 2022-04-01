Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Up 5%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 58,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

