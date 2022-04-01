Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Up 5%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 58,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)
See Also
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.