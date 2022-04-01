nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

