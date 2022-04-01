Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.