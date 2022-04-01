Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

