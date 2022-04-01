Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,407,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 4,072,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 772.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

