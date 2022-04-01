ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ENAV from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.90 ($5.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ENAV alerts:

Shares of EENNF stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.