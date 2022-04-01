Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLPH stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

