Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of FOBIF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Fobi Ai has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

