Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

FC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Several research firms recently commented on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

