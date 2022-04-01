Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.
FC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.
Several research firms recently commented on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
