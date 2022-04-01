Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alkermes by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

