SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

