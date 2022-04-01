Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Ouster has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

