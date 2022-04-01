Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 14.78.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 5.06 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.66 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.48.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

