Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NVST stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.