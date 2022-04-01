AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

