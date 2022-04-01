AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.
AerCap stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
