WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after purchasing an additional 176,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 569,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WesBanco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

