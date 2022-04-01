Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.46 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

