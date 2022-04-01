Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

