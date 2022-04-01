Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after buying an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

FCX opened at $49.74 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

