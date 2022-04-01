National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

