Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Get Cyclopharm alerts:

About Cyclopharm (Get Rating)

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. It offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.