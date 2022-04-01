UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Cowen

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. UiPath has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

