JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ YY opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -170.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

