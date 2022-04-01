SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SABS stock opened at 3.59 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of 1.72 and a twelve month high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.88.
About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
