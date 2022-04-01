SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SABS stock opened at 3.59 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of 1.72 and a twelve month high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

