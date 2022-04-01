Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.69 and last traded at $127.76. 3,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

