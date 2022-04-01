Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $425.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

