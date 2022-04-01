Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

