Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.