Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

