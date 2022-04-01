Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.