Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.57 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

