Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

