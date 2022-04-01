Dearborn Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

